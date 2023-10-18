Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jilted Takudzwa Mukono, 25, turned on his former partner after being given his marching orders in July which Portsmouth Crown Court heard he had “difficulty accepting”.

Bitter Mukono, of Vale Road, turned up to the woman’s house on August 21 intoxicated with alcohol despite having bail conditions not to contact her. “He was drunk and would not leave when asked. The police had to be called to calm the situation,” prosecutor Martyn Booth said.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The court heard how the defendant then bombarded the victim with 16 phone calls in 30 minutes and sent 15 text messages which turned “abusive and threatening”. One of his messages warned: “I will burn your house down.” Another said: “I won’t rest until I get the respect I deserve.”

The woman said she went from feeling “secure and happy” in the “good” relationship to “feeling the complete opposite”. Mr Booth added: “(The victim) was not sure what she did to deserve this. She was very troubled he may turn up at her house.”

The court was told Mukono was previously given a 26-week jail term suspended for 18 months when he “pressured” a man to give him money when gambling at an arcade having had “little success” of his own. The incident escalated and led to Mukono shoving the man and trying to rob him. A police officer who attended then got a “painful” blow to the nose from factory worker Mukono as he resisted arrest.

Judge Robert Hill said he faced a “conundrum” over whether to jail the defendant, who admitted a charge of harassment. The judge said: “You are obviously an intelligent man but you do have issues with alcohol addiction which makes you a hot head which is leading you to the wrong side of the law. If you carry on you will end up in prison.”

Mukono was then handed an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and a 60-day alcohol abstinence program. His suspended sentence was extended by a further six months for breaching the order.