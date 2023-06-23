Isle of Wight Festival: Man arrested on suspicion of poisoning woman after vape spiking
A 26-year-old woman became extremely unwell at the Isle of Wight Festival after she used a vape that belonged to a man also at the event on Saturday.
She needed immediate medical assistance.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘ Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman becoming unwell at Isle of Wight Festival have made an arrest.
‘It was reported to police that a 26-year-old woman needed medical assistance after she used a vape that was offered to her by a man at the festival on Saturday, June 17.
‘Following enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Rochester, Kent, was arrested in Kent on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent.’
The man is in custody.