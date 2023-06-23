News you can trust since 1877
Isle of Wight Festival: Man arrested on suspicion of poisoning woman after vape spiking

A man has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a woman who fell ill after using his vape at the weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:54 BST

A 26-year-old woman became extremely unwell at the Isle of Wight Festival after she used a vape that belonged to a man also at the event on Saturday.

She needed immediate medical assistance.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘ Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman becoming unwell at Isle of Wight Festival have made an arrest.

‘It was reported to police that a 26-year-old woman needed medical assistance after she used a vape that was offered to her by a man at the festival on Saturday, June 17.

‘Following enquiries, a 51-year-old man from Rochester, Kent, was arrested in Kent on suspicion of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent.’

The man is in custody.