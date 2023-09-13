‘It is so important we recognise the work of all those who are on the frontline keeping people safe and saving lives’

PCC Donna Jones with the Portsmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) at last weekend's ceremony in Guildhall Square

This year’s National Emergency Services Day was held last Saturday, highlighting all the work our emergency service and NHS heroes do.

The Commissioner gave a speech during a service at the civic offices in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth where the 999 flag was also raised.

A two minutes’ silence was observed to remember all who have been killed as a result of their service to the country.The national day of support was founded in 2016, and today approximately two million people work and volunteer across the emergency services and the NHS.Other representatives from the emergency services as well as the Lord Mayor, Cllr Tom Coles, and Deputy Leader of the City Council, Cllr Suzy Horton, were also at the eventThe Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s workforce totals nearly 5,600 with 3,292 officers as well as 2,111 police staff and 196 PCSOs.PCC Jones said: “It was an honour to address everyone at the ceremony because it is so important that we recognise the work of all those who are on the frontline keeping people safe and saving lives.

“The 999 flag is a symbol of our gratitude, respect, and unwavering support for the brave men and women who respond to our calls for help, irrespective of the challenges they face.“Thank you for your dedication, your commitment, and the personal sacrifices you make every day to help others.”There are six main branches of the emergency services – Police, Fire & Rescue, Ambulance, NHS, maritime, and Search & Rescue.PCC Jones added: “Each and every day, communities across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are being helped by those who have dedicated their lives to help others.

"It is right that we never lose sight of this selfless commitment.