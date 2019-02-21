THE stabbing of a police officer is ‘shocking and unacceptable’ – a police representative has warned.

The comments come after an officer was attacked in Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth at 12.15pm.

Stamshaw Park stabbing

Hampshire Police Federation secretary Garry Smith said: ‘It’s rare, shocking and unacceptable.’

In a statement Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane said he was shocked about the attack.

He said: ‘I was shocked and saddened to hear about the stabbing of a police officer in Stamshaw Park today.

‘It is simply unacceptable that a member of our constabulary going about their daily business to protect us should themselves be violently attacked.

‘Police officers, and indeed members of other emergency services, regularly put themselves into danger on our behalf, and I am determined to ensure they have the resources needed to keep them safer as they keep our communities safer.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said officers ‘work day in, day out’ to protect people in the city.

In a statement, Mr Morgan said: ‘I am deeply concerned to learn of the stabbing of a police officer at Stamshaw Park today.

‘Our city’s police work day in, day out, with officers putting their uniform on and standing in harm’s way to keep Portsmouth’s communities safe.

‘I have spoken with the district commander about this important matter and have asked to be kept abreast of developments.

‘I am reassured the police do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time and have been informed a man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

‘I urge anyone in our community with information to come forward to the police as part of their ongoing investigations.’