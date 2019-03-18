Jail again for Portsmouth burglar who led police on five-hour rooftop standoff

A BURGLAR has been jailed after raiding three homes – notching up his 18th burglary at the age of just 23.

Liam Warrener today admitted two burglaries in Southsea at Portsmouth Crown Court and asked for a third to be taken into consideration.

Liam Warrener pictured in the rooftop standoff in October last year near Asda in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said Warrener had been jailed for four years in November for a string of house burglaries.

Warrener, formerly of North End Avenue, held police in a five-hour rooftop standoff near Asda in October last year.

He has 36 court appearances for 84 convictions. The court heard he has 18 house burglaries, four attempted house burglaries, two burglaries of other properties and two attempted.

On July 13 last year the defendant stole a handbag, £100 in cash, bank cards, two silver necklaces and tobacco papers from a home in Talbot Road.

Liam Warrener

Mr Booth said the defendant had been ‘garden hopping from Fawcett Road over these low walls getting access to the back of the property by jumping over the wall’.

The distraught victim woke up at around 4am to get a drink and discovered her kitchen had been ransacked.

‘It’s affected our family, we were all asleep including our three young children asleep upstairs,’ she said in a statement. ‘I feel sick somebody has been in our home without our permission.’

Days later he got into a home in Heidelberg Road through a rear open dining room window on July 21, taking a laptop, Asus tablet, power bank, new clothes, electrical charger and a plane ticket.

In both cases he left fingerprints behind but when he was arrested he gave no comment. While he was investigated for three burglaries he was jailed for in November he told police he had no other matters he wanted to admit.

In a statement the victim said: ‘I’m very upset, tearful at losing years of photographs of family and time travelling, I’ve also lost a lot of documents important to me.

Warrener also burgled a home in Cunningham Avenue on October 1, taking a docking station, bank cards, and Michael Kors drawstring bag.

Howard Barrington-Clark, for Warrener, urged judge David Melville QC to impose a concurrent three-year and nine-month term so it would run alongside his current four-year jail sentence.

Sentencing, the judge said: ‘These three matters could have been cleared up a long time ago.’

The judge imposed a sentence of three years and nine months.