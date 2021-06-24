Portsmouth Crown Court heard the man, 27, was drunk when he put the woman, in her 60s, in a headlock and groped her right breast before making ‘unpleasant remarks’.

The court heard the man, from the wider Portsmouth area, had been on a five-day bender when he launched the assault.

He also kissed his mother on the face – a completely unwanted move with her still in a headlock during the incident earlier this year.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘He was clearly drunk,’ prosecutor Richard Cherrill said.

Mr Cherrill also revealed the man had earlier been handed a suspended for an earlier sexual assault on a woman he did not know.

Recorder Michael Bromley-Martin QC jailed him for 17 months.

He must sign the sex offenders’ register and be subjected to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

The court heard he had a number of mental health problems.

He admitted two charges of sexual assault on his mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

