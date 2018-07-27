Jail for Portsmouth thug who brutally kicked seven-month old puppy 'near to death'

A THUG brutally kicked a seven-month old Chihuahua 'near to death' in a fit of rage leaving the tiny pup with missing teeth, bloodshot eyes and bruising.

Sick Barry Shaw has now been jailed after he lashed out at little Coco when her owner left him alone with the dog in Childe Square, Stamshaw.

The 34-year-old admitted losing his temper with the puppy, whose injuries were discovered when the shocked owner returned home.

RSPCA Inspector Andrew Kirby, who investigated the incident, said: 'This was a horribly sad case where poor Coco was left with serious injuries.

'She was near to death when she was taken to an emergency vet in a collapsed state with missing teeth, bloodshot eyes, and bruising.

'Shaw admitted in interview he’d lost his temper with Coco after her owner left him alone with her while they nipped out.

'When the owner returned they discovered what had happened to Coco and rushed her for treatment with a vet.

'There is no excuse for subjecting an innocent animal to such violence.

'It is very lucky that Coco’s tiny body survived such an horrendous attack.'

The against Shaw, care of Gladys Avenue, North End, was previously proved in his absence at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court before he was jailed last week.

He was banned from keeping or owning any animals for 12 months.

Magistrates imposed a 16-week prison term after convicting him of causing unnecessary suffering to Coco by blunt force trauma on April 12.

At a separate trial Shaw was also convicted of:

- Stealing £219 worth of spirits from Sainsbury's in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on April 26.

- Using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke fear of violence at Sainsbury's.

- Theft of 11 bottles of spirits worth £300 from the same shop on April 29.

- Theft of 13 bottles of spirits worth £292 from Sainsbury's on May 5.

He admitted stealing 13 pairs of Levis jeans worth £1,125 from Debenhams in Commercial Road on May 11.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks in total.

Shaw must pay a £115 victim surcharge.