Louis Bibby, 29, of Waverley Road, Southsea, was found guilty of assault by beating on November 28 last year.

He spat at a person in Portsmouth. He must pay £50 compensation to the victim.

Bibby admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on the same day.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was jailed for eight weeks.

Sonny Towner, 24, of Plymouth Street, Somers Town, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on September 17 this year at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kieran Gray, 32, of Elson Road, Gosport, admitted drug-driving with a cocaine breakdown product - benzoylecgonine - his his blood on Feburary 27 in Varos Close, Gosport.

He was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge.

Gray was banned from driving for a year.

Ratu Rodelana, 36, of Broomfield Crescent, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Hilsea, on September 11.

Magistrates fined Rodelana £740 with a £74 surcharge and £85 costs.

A test revealed Rodelana had 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Rodelana was banned from driving for 40 months.

Aaron Carter, 25, of Ashurst Road, Wymering, admitted failing to comply with a community order by not doing unpaid work.

He was fined £200 with £260 costs to pay.

Jade Hunter, 27, of Browning Avenue, Paulsgrove, was found guilty of assault by beating in Portsmouth on September 5 last year.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £250 compensation.

Connor Dicks, 21, of Spring Garden Lane, Gosport, admitted assault by beating in Cornwell Close, Gosport, on January 22.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 50 hours' unpaid work.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the assault victim - a woman - for six months.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Thatiane Tocchio, 37, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, admitted drink-driving in Hulbert Road, Havant.

He had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £80 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was not banned from driving as she drove in a genuine emergency, and only for a mile, magistrates said.

