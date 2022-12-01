The burglary took place in Brook Avenue, Warsash, last Thursday evening. Police believe they fled the scene on foot with bags stuffed full of stolen goods.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 24, a group of five men were involved in a break-in at a house on Brook Avenue, where various high value items were stolen including designer bags and belts, jewellery, watches and some cash.

Designer items were swiped from a home in Brook Avenue, Warsash, Police said five men were involved in the burglary. CCTV images have been released of two people connected to the incident.

‘The group are believed to have left the scene of the burglary on foot via the Warsash shoreline, possibly in the direction of Shore Road, whilst carrying bags of stolen goods.’

Police have released CCTV images of two men connected to the burglary, who had their faces covered. They are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw the two men walking down the Ferry House lane footpath toward the shoreline, and possibly back towards Shore Road,’ police added. ‘Did you see where they went? Did they enter a vehicle, or perhaps use a boat? Have you captured these men on any CCTV footage in the area?

One man connected to the burglary in Brook Avenue, Warsash. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We appreciate their faces are covered, but we would also like to hear from anyone who knows the people pictured. Perhaps you recognise their clothing?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220477752. You can also submit information to us online. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’