Jury discharged in case of Waterlooville police officer charged with rape

Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

But after two days of deliberations, the jury failed to reach a verdict and was discharged on Thursday afternoon by Judge Richard Parkes KC.

The Crown Prosecution Service will now have to decide whether to apply for a retrial.

A jury has been discharged in the case of David Longden-Thurgood, who was accused of rape Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

The prosecution had claimed that the complainant had told the defendant, who serves Hampshire Constabulary, that she did not want sex that night.