News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Jury discharged in case of Waterlooville police officer charged with rape

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the trial of a police officer accused of raping a businesswoman on a first date after they met on the Bumble online dating app.

By Tom Morton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 5:26pm

Police Constable David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the rape of the woman, a mother in her 30s, at her home in October 2020.

But after two days of deliberations, the jury failed to reach a verdict and was discharged on Thursday afternoon by Judge Richard Parkes KC.

Hide Ad

The Crown Prosecution Service will now have to decide whether to apply for a retrial.

A jury has been discharged in the case of David Longden-Thurgood, who was accused of rape Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency
Most Popular

The prosecution had claimed that the complainant had told the defendant, who serves Hampshire Constabulary, that she did not want sex that night.

But the defendant had told the court that he believed that the sex was consensual.