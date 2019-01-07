Katie Price denies being drunk in charge of motor vehicle

Former glamour model Katie Price has denied being almost twice the legal alcohol limit while legally in charge of a pink Range Rover.

The 40-year-old, of Horsham, Surrey, who is accused of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle on October 10 last year, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Katie Price (centre) leaves Bromley Magistrates' Court where she appeared charged with being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle following her arrest on October 10 last year. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Police found Price in charge of the stationary vehicle at 1.40am at Shooter's Hill in Greenwich, south-east London, the court heard.

A man in a block of flats was said to have concluded an ‘accident of some sort’ had occurred involving his parked black car, which had pink paint on when he later inspected it, District Judge Nigel Dean told the hearing.

CCTV footage appeared to show the Range Rover was in the vicinity of his vehicle, he added.

It is alleged Price had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wearing a grey fur coat, blue jeans and black stilettos, Price spoke only to deny the charge and give her name, address and date of birth.

Judge Dean said Price will rely on the defence that ‘there was no likelihood of driving while the level of alcohol exceeded the proscribed limit’.

Price initially asked not to give her address because she did not want press knowing where she lived.

After the judge insisted, she gave her address but asked that journalists not print it.

The Metropolitan Police previously said she had been charged by postal requisition on December 10 and told to appear at the court on January 7.

It follows her arrest in Woolwich, south-east London, in October.

Police at the time said officers had come across a car, showing signs of damage, stationary at the roadside at about 2am.

Price was bailed to attend Bexley Magistrates Court on February 25 when her trial will start.

She thanked the judge before leaving the court room.