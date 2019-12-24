Kayleigh Dunning death: Plea hearing for man charged with murder will take place next year

Have your say

THE man charged with the murder of a woman in Portsmouth will make his plea next year, following another court appearance today.

Mark Brandford, 48 from Kingston Crescent, is charged with the murder of Kayleigh Dunning from North End, after her body was found at an address in Kingston Crescent in December 17.

Pitcroft Lane, North End.

Today, Brandford appeared at Winchester Crown Court, via video link from HMP Highdown and wearing the same grey outfit he wore to Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday .

Speaking only to confirm his name, age and address, he was told by Judge Jane Miller QC that his plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) will be held in February 5.

Until that date, he will be kept in police custody.