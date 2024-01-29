News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Two men charged with serious assault after man sustains injuries to face and chest

Two men have been charged in connection with a serious assault at an address in Fareham.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called at 4:33pm on 25 January with reports that a man in his 30s received injuries to his face and chest during an assault at an address in Longfield Avenue, in which it’s alleged a knife and a hammer were used. The injuries required hospital treatment but are not life-threatening. It’s also alleged that the men stole more than £5,000 in cash from the address during this incident. Following enquiries, 27-year-old Colin Wood and 21-year-old Kye Markley, both of Gosport Road in Fareham, were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and theft in a dwelling. Markley was also charged with five counts of theft from a shop relating to incidents in Fareham between December, 20, 2023 and January, 24, 2024. Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (January 29).

Related topics:PoliceFareham