Some of the knives recovered by police .as part of Operation Sceptre Picture: Hampshire police

She was speaking after more than 100 weapons were taken off the streets during Operation Sceptre, as reported in The News last Friday.

The campaign, a national week of action, took place from May 15-21 and involved knife sweeps, proactive patrols, surrender bins and engaging with partners across the two counties.

Members of the public disposed of 123 knives across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight using surrender bins placed in 16 locations.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones is reopening Portsmouth Central Police Station to the public. Pictured: Donna Jones outside Portsmouth Central Police Station on Friday 10th March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The rise in stop searches more than doubled compared to last year’s campaign in November, from 63 to 142, with 14 knives recovered and 17 arrests.

Knife arches were also used, including one at the University of Winchester which saw 743 people go through it.

Officers in Gosport, meanwhile, posted a knife arch at The White Hart pub, The Star, and Nelson’s Bar & Emma’s Nightclub.The Commissioner said: ‘I cannot thank the public enough for the support and help they have given during this week of action.

“It’s shown that knife crime and serious violence is being tackled head on across Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight because it has such a destructive impact on families and across whole neighbourhoods.‘Operation Sceptre has sent a clear and consistent message, through education and engagement, that our communities deserve to be safe and as Commissioner I am working tirelessly to ensure that Hampshire and IoW Constabulary has all the resources it needs to drive down knife crime.’This includes securing £3million of funding from the Home Office to focus on the fight against violent crime with the re-launch of a Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) as well as a Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF).

VRUs are a pioneering multi-agency initiative that bring together local partners in policing, education, health, and local government to identify vulnerable children and adults and steer them away from a life of crime and violence.The VCTF, made up of 11 police officers plus one Sergeant and one Inspector, has been involved across Hampshire and the IoW as part of Operation Sceptre. Their work included focusing on knife crime hotspots with high visibility patrols and knife sweeps with specialist search officers, as well as test purchases in shops that sell knives.Mrs Jones added: ‘Neighbourhood Policing Teams are benefiting from the expertise, knowledge and skills of the VCTF.