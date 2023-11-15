knife-wielding Portsmouth teenager arrested after boy attacked on Southampton bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place at around 12.15pm on Friday 10 November when the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was on the number 16 Bluestar bus in Bitterne, Southampton. When the bus stopped at the West End Road car park another teenager got on the bus.

The teenager, who was carrying a knife, then approached the victim and punched him in the face before there was a fight. The offender then left the bus making off along Bitterne Road towards Bitterne Road West. The victim suffered swelling to his face. He was not injured by the knife.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information to assist, to make contact as soon as possible.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B. He is currently in police custody.