Knife-wielding robber stole £200 worth of scratch cards from Hampshire store 

A man carrying a knife stole hundreds of pounds worth of scratch cards from a store during a robbery.

The robber entered the Premier Store on Wimpson Lane, Milbrook, Southampton, shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was armed with a knife and he demanded cash from a member of staff.

The man then stole approximately £200 worth of scratch cards before leaving the shop.

A second man was reportedly waiting outside the shop.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images at the top of this story, so if you know him, please contact them.

Detective Constable David Barnes said: ‘Did you witness this incident, or anyone acting suspiciously near the shop at this time?

'We’re keen to identify the man pictured, but would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered scratch cards for sale in unusual circumstances, or knows anyone who is in possession of an unusually large quantity.’

If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190057654, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.