Knife-wielding robbers ambush Portchester biker in his garage in terrifying attack

ROBBERS, armed with knives and wearing balaclavas, ambushed a man in his garage before stealing two motorbikes.

The assault took place at in The Leaway, Portchester, sometime between 11.45pm yesterday and 12.20am this morning.

The victim had been riding a moped when he was attacked in his garage by four masked men, some armed with knives. Photo: Hampshire police

Police said the victim had returned to his home on his moped and when he opened his garage door, he found a gang of four masked men – two armed with knives – waiting inside for him.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘The men pinned him to the floor and stole his moped keys and another off-road bike.

‘They rode them away from the vicinity of Cosham train station towards Port Solent.

‘The men were wearing dark clothing with black balaclavas covering their faces.

‘One of the men was wearing black and white Adidas shoes. Two of the men were in possession of kitchen knives.’

The stolen bikes are described as a white and blue moped, registration HK18 FCD and a white and blue Yamaha off road motorbike with no registration plate.

The bikes that were stolen are pictured.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

In particular, police are urging those who may have witnessed the incident, have seen the bikes or been offered for sale any bikes matching these descriptions, to call them on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190380607.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.