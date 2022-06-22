A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by officers, and a police dog called Blaze, in Eastleigh town centre yesterday evening.

It comes after CCTV operators had seen a teenage boy allegedly threaten a woman in Leigh Road Recreational Groundat around 8.45pm with a knife.

Officers raced to the scene to capture the knife-wielding youth.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Due to the serious nature of the incident, and the possibility of the boy having a knife, police dog Blaze was deployed towards him – causing the boy to surrender on the floor - allowing officers to successfully detain him.

‘A search by officers uncovered a knife on the boy, which was seized as evidence.’

A 17-year-old boy from Eastleigh was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police dog Blaze who helped apprehend a teenager with a knife.

He remains in custody at this time.

Hampshire police said tackling knife and violent crime remains one of its top priorities in the Eastleigh and Hedge End district.

Officers have recently carried out a number of operations to disrupt the importation of knives, which could be used by criminals.

However, police have urged people to keep reporting any incidents of knife crime – or pass on any intelligence about those who might be carrying knives in pubic – on 101 or online at hampshire.police.uk

Young people concerns about someone carrying a knife can also make a report, anonymously by heading to the Fearless website at fearless.org