Large group of youths spotted kicking cars in Portsmouth

A GROUP of youths were spotted kicking cars late at night, sparking a police response.

Concerned people called police at 11.30pm on Friday when the large group was spotted on the field near Devon Road, Copnot, in Portsmouth.

When police arrived the group had moved on, the spokesman said.

Residents have complained of problems in the area.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at around 11.30pm last night to reports of a large group of youths on the field near Devon Road.

‘It was reported that the a group had been kicking cars earlier in the area.

‘Officers attended and searched the area but the group had moved on.’

Police were called on Saturday by someone reporting damage to a Honda Civic car.

The spokesman added: ‘We received a call at 9.50am this morning (Saturday May 19) from a member of the public reporting that the wing mirror of a Honda Civic had been removed on Wesley Grove.

‘Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information, or who suffered damage overnight, is asked to contact police on 101.’

Anyone with information can all call the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.