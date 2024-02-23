The haul of 5.7 tonnes of cocaine was found in a container at Southampton Port on February 8. Specialist Border Force officers were called in to carry out the search by the NCA, who identified the shipment through it’s Near Europe Task Force. The blocks of drugs were found hidden within a cargo of bananas which had been transported from South America. NCA officers believe the haul was heading to the Port of Hamburg in Germany for onward delivery. Enquiries are ongoing with international partners across Europe with a view to identifying the criminal networks involved. The previous largest UK seizures saw 3.7 tonnes of cocaine also found at Southampton in 2022, and 3.2 tonnes found on-board the tug boat MV Hamal in Scotland in 2015. The domestic cocaine market is dominated by criminal gangs who the NCA believe to be making around £4 billion a year in the UK alone. NCA Director Chris Farrimond said: “This record-breaking seizure will represent a huge hit to the international organised crime cartels involved, denying them massive profits. The work of the NCA was crucial to making it happen. “While the destination for the consignment was continental Europe in this case, I have no doubt that a significant proportion would have ended up back here in the UK, being peddled by UK criminal gangs. “The NCA is targeting international networks upstream and overseas, disrupting and dismantling them at every step. International law enforcement co-operation is essential to this mission. “Working closely with UK partners like Border Force, we are determined to do all we can to protect the UK public.”