Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Michelle Walker, 35, care of St Augustine Road, Southsea, admitted stealing meat worth £89 from Co-op in Baffins on July 14.

She admitted breaching a community order for theft and attempted theft.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year.

Walker must pay £89 compensation.

Grant Hansen, 41, of Victoria Road North, Somers Town, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements by not keeping in touch with his supervisor.

Magistrates fined him £50.

Callum Overton, 18, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on June 5.

Magistrates fined him £50 and ordered the drug must be destroyed.

Iain Reynolds, 34, care of Foster Road, Gosport, admitted shoplifting at BP Express in Fareham on June 21.

He admitted stealing £80 worth of products at Co-op on June 23 in Fareham.

He admitted two more thefts on July 28 at Co-op in Gosport taking £75 worth of goods, and the same on August 10 taking £55 worth of goods.

And he admitted stealing £168 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Gosport on September 18, and failing to turn up at court on September 10.

He was jailed for 12 weeks.

Shain Howe, 23, of Walton Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in his street on September 12.

A test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Emil Komuda, 32, care of Milton Road, Milton, admitted jointly stealing headphones and battery banks from TK Maxx in Portsmouth on September 11.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge.

Komuda also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft and was re-sentenced.

Christopher Wake, 65, of Silverdale Drive, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving in Martin Avenue on June 8.

A test revealed he had 150 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The limit is 107.

Wake was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £200.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jacob Eves, 20, of Eagle Avenue, Waterlooville, admitted damaging a car on October 14 last year.

Magistrates imposed a three-month conditional discharge with £105 costs.

Justin Green, 48, of Uplands Road, Rowlands Castle, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on April 2 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug my be destroyed.