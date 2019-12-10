Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Billy Cooper, 24, of Totland Road, Bridgemary, admitted driving while banned and without insurance, failing to give a specimen of blood and taking a car without consent.

He admitted failing to turn up at court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 16-week sentence suspended for a year.

Cooper was banned from driving for five years and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Cooper must complete 20 days' rehabilitation activities and complete a 12-month alcohol treatment.

Henry Willett, 30, of Westfield Road, Milton, admitted using violence to secure entry into a premises in Balliol Road, criminal damage to a door and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on October 27.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Magistrates imposed a 24-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Willett must pay £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge and £85 victim surcharge.

Wayne Rhule, 52, of no fixed address, was jailed for 32 weeks.

He admitted damaging a door and lock in Derby Road in Portsmouth on Ocotber 28.

Rhule also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for burglary in Panero Lounge, Southsea, and three charges of fraud.

Rhule admitted stealing 24 Loreal skincare products worth £304.50 from Asda on October 22.

Jack Caine, 28, of Hambledon Road, Denmead, admitted failing to give a breath test on August 3 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work.

Caine was banned from driving for 24 months with a £90 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Danny Gattrell, 32, of Kingfisher Close, Wecock Farm, admitted three thefts, assault by beating and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on November 3.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks. He must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

He admitted breaching a community order for theft.

Andrew Lyon, 46, of Woodlands Close, Barrow Upon Humber, was jailed for 24 weeks.

He admitted witness intimidation by phoning and messaging a witness and making threats to commit suicide.

He must pay £122 victim surcharge.

He admitted harassing the woman between September 26 and October 8.

A restraining order bans him from contacting six people for five years.

He also admitted using violence to secure entry into premises, assault by beating and criminal damage.

Donald Truluck, 52, of Sea View Road, Hayling Island, was found guilty in his absence of speeding in Church Road in Hayling Island on February 13.

Magistrates fined him £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.