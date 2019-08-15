Latest update from criminal court cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Kevin Chandler, 41, of no fixed address, admitted stealing meat and wine worth £47 from Co-op in Fareham on May 22.

He admitted stealing a lawnmower worth £125 from Wilko at Fareham on June 10.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks.

James Durber, 35, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted stealing a bottle of gin worth £27 from Sainsbury's in Fareham on May 6.

He also admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £50 from Sainsbury's in Fareham on July 4, and breaching a suspended sentence.

Magistrates jailed him for 23 weeks.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Joseph Ennis, 31, of Catherington Way, Havant, was found guilty of criminal damage and assault by beating on December 9 last year.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £250 with an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs to pay.

David Knipe, 39, of Princes Street, Buckland, admitted theft of £144 worth of perfume from Superdrug in Portsmouth on February 26.

He also admitted stealing laundry products from Wilko on March 3.

READ MORE: Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed multiple times in Buckland

And he stole £100 worth of items from the same shop on March 14.

Knipe admitted taking products worth £82.50 from Boots on March 21.

Magistrates jailed him for 29 weeks.

Knipe also admitted criminal damage of a glass on July 24, attempting to steal food and alcohol at Post Office on the same day, and stealing £34 worth of chocolate from Wilko the day before.

He admitted stealing £40 worth of meat from Sainsbury's on July 18.

Kevin Chandler, 41, of no fixed address, admitted stealing spirits worth £136 from Sainsbury's in Fareham on May 16.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks.

Riley Cragg, 20, of Coburg Street, Landport, was found guilty of driving without a licence.

Cragg was driving a BMW 3 Series in Worcester Close. He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for a year.

READ MORE: 'I heard screaming': stabbing of 16-year old by gang of teenagers 'not out of the ordinary' for residents

He was fined £50 after admitting driving without insurance.

And he admitted failing to surrender at court on February 26.

Jack Shotter, 29, of Fernhurst Road, Southsea, admitted assaulting an emergency worker on April 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities and 40 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Shotter admitted breaching a community order for an offence of sending offensive message