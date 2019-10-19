Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Wayne Garvey, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted trespassing on railway lines at Fratton station on September 9.

He was fined £40 with a £32 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Harry Grantham, 23, of Old School Drive, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving on September 7.

A test revealed he had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months after being caught in Manor Way in an MG car.

Stanley Hutton, 24, of Walsall Road, Baffins, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour provoking the fear of violence at the Pompey Centre on July 26.

He also admitted assault by beating.

Magistrates imposed a six-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete a 36-hour attendance centre requirement.

Hutton must pay £100 compensation.

Kameron Karmi, 22, of Crasswell Street, Landport, admitted driving without insurance in Albert Road, Cosham, on September 7.

He also admitted driving without a licence and obstructing a PC.

Karmi was banned for six months, and must pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

Darren Male, 32, of Bath Lane, Fareham, admitted drink-driving and failing to stop after a crash at Peel Common Roundabout, Stubbington, on September 7.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 120 hours' unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 15 months.

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ryan Mills, 23, of Sackville Street, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on September 9 at his home.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The cannabis must be destroyed.

Liam Norris, 28, of St Peter’s Way, Warrington, admitted drink-driving in a Ford Fiesta in Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on September 6.

A test revealed he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates fined him £323 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Bobbylee Dugdale, 35, of HMP Winchester, was jailed for a month concurrent to his existing sentence for stealing meat worth £126.55 from Marks and Spencer in Waterlooville on August 8.