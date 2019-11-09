Latest update on criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Matthew Cook, 39, of Richardson Drive, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on July 26 in Highlands Road.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with £50 compensation to pay.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Matthew Perry, 31, of Linnet Close, Waterlooville, admitted two charges of having class A drugs on July 27 in Merrivale Road, Portsmouth.

Perry had three wraps of cocaine and three of heroin.

He also admitted three charges of breaching a restraining order between August 11 and 20.

Magistrates imposed a community order with electronically-tagged curfew for three months between 7pm and 7am.

He must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drugs must be forfeited and destroyed.

Perry must complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Charlene Preston, 37, care of Kipling Road, Hilsea, admitted stealing £60 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer on July 23.

She must pay £60 compensation.

Aaron Williams, 23, of Tanner's Ridge, Waterlooville, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 2 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 40 hours' unpaid work.

Williams must pay £500 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Sonny Towner, 42, of Queen Street, Portsea, has been jailed for six months.

He admitted having a bladed article, a blue-handled locking knife, on September 9 in Milton Road, Portsmouth.

He must pay a £122 victim surcharge and the knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew Balderston, 43, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on September 30.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £21 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Oluwaseun Ganiyu, 32, of Cochrane Close, Gosport, admitted drink-driving on the M275 northbound in a Ford Mondeo on May 26.

A test revealed he had 85 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The limit for blood is 80.

Magistrates imposed a £338 fine with £3 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ganiyu was banned from driving for a year.

Lewis McMillan, 28, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a TV, carpet and wine glasses on October 2 in Lyndhurst Road.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £200 compensation.

Jack Barrett, 33, of South Road, Hayling Island, admitted stealing meat worth £76.70 from Sainsbury's on August 11.

He must pay £76.70 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.