Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Steve Mungroo, 65, of Swancote, Fareham, admitted driving without a licence or insurance in Lake Road, Portsmouth, on October 3 last year.

He admitted resisting a police officer.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and 70 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Mungroo was banned from driving for 30 months and must pay £320 prosecution costs.

Jennifer Wilkinson, 53, of Old College Walk, Portsmouth, was convicted in her absence of using violence to secure entry to premises in Old College Walk, Cosham, on March 16.

She was found guilty of assault by beating, and later admitted failing to turn up to court.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with alcohol treatment for six months, and 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

Wilkinson must pay £250 compensation to the assault victim, a woman.

Liam Darby, 27, of Inverness Road, Gosport, admitted six charges of shoplifiting between February and June at shops in Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth, and failing to turn up to court on June 27.

Magistrates jailed Darby for eight months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Daniel Storey, 37, of Alhambra Road, Southsea, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on April 4.

He admitted the offence was racially-aggravated.

He is banned from Gunwharf Quays, where he committed the offence.

Storey must pay £100 compensation.

He also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, and failing to surrender to court on July 12.

Storey was handed a 14-week jail sentence suspended for a year.

Richard Pascoe, 53, of HMP Winchester, admitted two charges of assault by beating at Hope House in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on June 1, and a charge of assault.

Magistrates jailed him for nine weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Stacey Curtis, 44, of Cuthbert Road, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Centaur Street on May 11.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order for a year banning him from contacting the victim.

Curtis must pay a £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Ainsley, 21, of Stockheath Way, Leigh Park, admitted two charges of assault by beating on September 12 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the two victims.

He must pay £300 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.