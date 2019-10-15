Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Nicholas McJury, 52, of Whiteacres Close, Gosport, admitted stealing detergent worth £51.39 from Lidl on July 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and £21 victim surcharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sean Gower, 29, of Harwich Road, Paulsgrove, admitted driving without due care and attention in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on March 30.

He also admitted failing to stop and resisting a PC.

Magistrates banned him from driving for six months and fined him £1,166.

He must pay a victim surcharge of £83 and £85 prosecution costs.

READ MORE: Thieves steal £1,300 from 72-year-old Southsea woman's house after demanding to use her toilet

Michael Chandler, 34, of Kite Close, Wecock Farm, admitted stealing cheese, ham and beef worth £83 from Co-op in Fareham on June 2.

Magistrates detained him in court.

Corbin Ward, 29, of Queens Road, Portsmouth, admitted harassment of a woman. He sent her text messages, called her and went to her home three times.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 20 days' rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting her for a year.

READ MORE: Man bailed as detectives investigate death of Southsea actress

He was fined £200 with a £90 victim surcharge.

Ward admitted failing to surrender to custody at court.

Martin Boateng-Damoah, 30, of Stratton Close, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour on January 20 in Portsmouth.

A restraining order imposed bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He was fined £108, with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Crystal Jewell, 26, of Stratton Close, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive, words or behaviour on January 20 in Portsmouth.

READ MORE: Over-budget £39m Hampshire police system cannot yet take 999 calls

Magistrates fined her £80 with a one-year restraining order.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

Ian Jones, 44, of Damask Gardens, Cowplain, admitted breaching a non-molestation order between May 30 and June 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Laurence Casey, 25, of Towers Garden, Havant, was found guilty of assault by beating on July 7 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a 21 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Danny Baldacchino, 35, care of Bridgeside Close, Landport, admitted trespassing at Fratton train station on September 9.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence received for having a bladed article.

Baldacchino was fined £60 with a £32 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs to pay.

Christopher Bull, 19, of Saxon Close, Warsash, admitted drug-driving in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, on March 15.

He had a cocaine byproduct in his blood.

Magistrates fined him £300 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Bull was banned from driving for a year.