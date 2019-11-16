Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Barry Leonard, 33, from Puffin Walk, Wecock Farm, admitted assaulting a police officer.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for a year after Leonard kicked the PC in the face on September 1

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He must pay £100 compensation, a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He must complete 15 days' rehabilitation activities.

Dean Whitcombe, 37, of Cambrai Close, Hilsea, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing fear of violence on August 11 in Fareham.

Magistrates fined him £225 with £75 compensation and £32 victim surcharge with £85 costs.

Samule Hook, 34, of HMP Bullingdon, admitted two charges of having the class C drug Buprenorphine in Gosport on May 22.

Magistrates imposed a three-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

John Hackett, 49, of HMP Winchester, admitted breaching a non-molestation order on March 18.

Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Lee Smith, 54, of Chaffinch Green, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating on October 2.

he also admitted damaging clothes worth £30.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

Smith was fined £141 with a £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Noel Thomas, 42, of Seafront Hayling Island, admitted assault by beating on May 31.

He also admitted damaging a handbag on the same day.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

John Fitzsimmons, 45, of no fixed address, admitted begging or loitering around Richmond Place toilets in Portsmouth on April 16.

He admitted it was a breach of a community protection notice.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Christopher Ryder, 43, care of Fyning Street, Portsmouth, admitted using homophobic, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on September 9 at Hope House.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for six months.

He must complete 10 days' rehabilitation activities.

He also admitted having a bladed article at Hope House, and having cannabis, a class B drug.

Ryder admitted failing to surrender to custody at court and received no separate penalty.

James Turner, 18, of Vinson Road, Liss, admitted stealing 10 cans of Stella Artois from McColls in Portsmouth on July 18.

He also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £10 compensation to pay.