Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Kerry Ashford, 52, of Foster Road, Gosport, admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on February 16 in Gosport.

Magistrates fined her £210 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gordon Briggs, 41, of Tukes Avenue, Gosport, admitted cocaine drug-driving on September 28 in Charden Road, Gosport.

He also admitted having Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine byproduct in his blood.

Magistrates fined him £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a year.

Charlie Gofton, 23, of Portland Road, Southsea, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Portsmouth on November 14.

He also admitted damaging a front door window on November 2 in Arundel Street, Landport.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

Gofton must pay £100 compensation.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

Mark Walkley, 39, of Bramdean Drive, Leigh Park, admitted stealing £60 worth of chocolate from Co-op in Middle Park Way.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He also admitted stealing £35 worth of chocolate.

He must pay £30 compensation.

Alan Wright, 28, of Dormington Road, Portsmouth, admitted two charges of damaging property in February.

Magistrates imposed a £345 fine with £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Natasha Barrett, 33, of Jacaranda Close, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on October 27 in Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Richard Groizard, 43, of All Saints Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage on June 6.

Magistrates fined him £266 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jonathan Jeannevol, 29, of Northcroft Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on July 19 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £223 with £127 compensation, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Lee Paffett, 47, of Brighstone Road, Wymering, admitted assault by beating on June 14 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £276 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Aaron Jewell, 29, of Dundonald Close, Southampton, admitted two charges of assault by beating on October 26.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Jewell must pay £120 compensation, £90 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Jewell must pay £120 compensation for the second assault.