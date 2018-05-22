Have your say

Here are the latest updates on Portsmouth court cases.

- Jason Criddle, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, admitted assaulting a PC on December 1 and two charges of failing to turn up at court on February 2.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge.

- Lauren Darby, 30, of no fixed address, admitted shoplifting cereal, milk and coconut water from Tesco on August 16.

She was fined £50 with a £30 victim surcharge.

Darby was detained in court but that was deemed served due to time spent in custody.

- Conan Brown,29, of Heresford Road, Bakersfield, admitted using harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge for the November 13 offence in Havant.

He must pay £100 prosecution costs.

- Simon Allen, 22, of Queens Road, Petersfield, was found guilty of stealing goods from Tesco in Fratton Way, Portsmouth, on September 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 24-hour attendance centre requirement.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

- Samuel Armstrong, 32, of Kirby Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath to police.

He committed the offence in Albert Road, Southsea, on January 28.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities. He was fined £500 with an £85 victim surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 48 months.

- Gordon Brodie, 51, of Chichester Road, Portsmouth, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on April 16, 2017, and driving while unfit through drugs at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with 12-month driving ban.

Magistrates ordered that the drugs must be forfeited and destroyed. Brodie must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

- Martin Alexis, 49, of Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth, admitted theft of washing up liquid, disinfectant and chocolate teacakes worth £6.70.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge.

Alexis also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

- Ashley Banks, 33, of Henderson Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a door worth £1,000 in Portsmouth on September 23.

He must pay £500 compensation with £85 prosecution costs.