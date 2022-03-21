From Friday (March 25), the new stricter laws will mean drivers cannot use a hand-held device while behind the wheel for any reason.

The reasons can include scrolling through music playlists, calling someone, or even picking the device up to check the time.

The only exemptions to this law will be in an emergency situation or making a contactless payment at a terminal such as at a drive-thru.

Stricter driving laws are set to come into effect this week.

Here's everything you need to know about the law changes:

What is the law at the moment?

Currently, it is an offence to use a hand-held mobile phone or similar device for ‘interactive communication’ when driving.

That includes texting, making and receiving phone calls, or accessing the internet.

These laws first came into effect in 2003 and, whilst the penalties have been increased during that time, the ingredients of the offence and the definitions and interpretations of those ingredients have not substantially changed.

Given the developments in mobile technology over the years, the government has been keen to ensure that the law reflects those changes.

What are the new laws?

From Friday, anyone found to be using a hand-held device whilst behind the wheel, for any reason, will be committing an offence.

This means that anyone picking up their mobile phone device to film or watch videos, play games or scroll through their music playlists whilst driving will be breaking the law.

The new law also covers those who pick up their phones to unlock the device, illuminate the screen, check the time or even reject an inbound telephone call.

Are there any exemptions?

Other than in emergency situations, the only other permitted use of a hand-held device will be while driving to make a contactless payment at a payment terminal for goods or services – such as a drive-thru takeaway.

Drivers must ensure that the vehicle is stationary whilst using their phone to make the payment.

What are the penalties?

Motorists who are found to be breaking the law will be subject to a £200 fine and six points on their driver's license.

Paul Loughlin, solicitor and motoring law specialist at Stephensons Solicitors LLP, commented on the law changes: 'The reality is that these changes mean that, aside from the exemption allowing the use of the phone to make contactless payments when your vehicle is stationary, holding your phone and interacting with it whilst driving, whether in stationary traffic or not, will see you prosecuted if caught.

‘For a driver who has been driving for less than two years, this would mean that you would have your licence revoked and would have to re-sit your driving test.'

