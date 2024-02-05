Lee-on-the-Solent Co-op shoplifting offences: man charged following £1,200 worth of goods stolen
A Hampshire man has been charged after multiple thefts were reported at Co-op's in Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport.
Andrew Brady, 42, of no fixed abode, has been charged with nine theft offences amounting to nearly £1,200 worth of goods between December 31 and February 2. Eight of the offenses occurred at the Co-op in Lee-on-the-Solent High Street, while the further incident occurred at the store in Privett road, Gosport.
Alongside the charges of theft, Brady was also charged with nine counts of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) during the same period of time. He has been bailed with conditions until February 22 when he will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.