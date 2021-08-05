This evening, a 46-year-old from Lee-on-the-Solent was arrested on warrant for a failure to appear at court in July, and has now been booked into custody.

In a Facebook post, Gosport Police said: ‘Great work by PCs Presswell and Austin lead to the arrest on warrant of a 46-year-old male from Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘While making the arrest, the attending officers noted the male's home address was nowhere near as habitable as it should be.

Police car.

‘Consequently, with concerns for the male's welfare, a PPN (Public Protection Notice) will now be submitted to get him the support he needs to live better within his own home.

‘As much as we have to make arrests, we also have a duty of care for the people with whom we come into contact, whether that be victims or offenders.

‘The PPN will be forwarded to supporting agencies who can assist and improve the male's quality of life.’

