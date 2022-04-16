Bruno Sala, 35, of Middle Park Way in Leigh Park, has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police started an investigation following reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Waterlooville on two separate occasions in March and April this year.

Sala is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...