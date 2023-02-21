The mum-of-one, who described herself as ‘dark and twisted’, lived in an end-of-terrace house in Botley Drive, Leigh Park, where she committed the murder on July 17 in 2022. She lived with a housemate at the property. She did not work and was someone who preferred not to leave the house.

The 27-year-old had been in an on-off relationship with Frankie since the start of 2022 after the pair met at a pub in Cosham. The couple, who had a mutual interest in BDSM, would spend time together at her address - and especially in her bedroom where she had installed CCTV.

Shaye Groves, who has been found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Leigh Park Picture: Hampshire police

Groves told the trial she had an interest in serial killers, gangsters and knives. On her walls she had framed pictures of serial killers crying blood including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Moors Murderer Myra Hindley and incestuous serial killer Rose West - who was also found guilty of murder at the same court. Groves collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, and was a fan of true crime documentaries.

During the trial Groves said she was someone with a dark sense of humour. Her face and body are adorned with tattoos and piercings.

The parent suffered with mental health issues including bipolar and complex PTSD in part due to her troubled childhood that included her being abused as a child.

Groves admitted to killing Frankie during the trial but claimed it was due to self-defence and diminished responsibility. She had told her friend Vikki Baitup in a video call after the killing that she stabbed Frankie while he was asleep but changed her account during the trial, saying he was awake and attacked her.

Groves said she grabbed a nearby knife and hit her boyfriend in the neck. When she realised Frankie was dead she admitted to stabbing him again in the heart to stop the ‘bubbling’ noise. Frankie was stabbed 22 times to his chest and neck area.