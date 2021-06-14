Jason Turner, 36, of Tukes Avenue, Gosport, admitted dangerous driving in Rowner Road, Gosport, on March 11 last year.

He was handed a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitation activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was banned from driving for two years.

Lisa Franks, 37, of Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, admitted eight shoplifting offences.

She stole eight bottles of Grey Goose vodka worth £223.92 from Book in Chichester on April 29 last year.

She took £300 worth of alcohol from Marks and Spencer in Hedge End on May 9, £142 worth of perfume from Sainsbury's in Fareham on May 16, and a Henry Hoover, booze and perfume from Sainsbury's in Fareham on May 26. Those items were worth £512.

She took £110 worth of perfume again on May 28, £289 worth of booze on June 1, and £236.50 worth of alcohol from Tesco on June 10.

She must pay £472 compensation.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge.

Matthew Boreham, 48, of Cyprus Road, Fareham, admitted resisting a police officer on January 23 this year.

He was fined £230 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bryan Halliday, 56, of Greenfield Crescent, Cowplain, admitted drink-driving in Tempest Avenue on January 11 this year.

A test revealed he had 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The limit is 80.

He was fined £850 with a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for a year.

Jason Dearlove, 25, of Grange Road, Petersfield, admitted drug-driving on the A3 in Petersfield on October 7 last year.

He had Benzoylecgonine in his blood, a cocaine breakdown product.

He was fined £438 with a £44 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for a year.

Rajesh Singh, 54, of Knowsley Road, Cosham, admitted cannabis drug-driving, having a fishing knife and having cannabis, a class B drug on July 11 last year.

Magistrates fined him £100 with a £95 surcharge and ordered the knife be destroyed.

The knife was in the car.

Magistrates imposed an eight-month community order with 10 days' rehabilitation activities and a 12-month ban.

He was caught driving in Park Road, Havant.

