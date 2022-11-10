Leigh Park dog owner Lisa Garner, 45, of Botley Drive, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court charged with being the owner in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The horror attack saw the toddler rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital for surgery after she was set upon by the muzzle-less Dobermann, called El Chapo, at around 6.35pm on Monday August 8 in Botley Drive amid scorching weather. The infant had been walking back from a nearby shop with her grandmother when she was mauled by the wild animal - which has since been destroyed by police.

Lisa Garner leaving Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: (101122-2553)

The girl was saved as neighbours battled El Chapo as Garner struggled to control her pet. Police decided to charge Garner with the offence after deliberating for two months. She admitted the offence at court.

Speaking of the incident, prosecutor Laura Jenking-Rees said the flashpoint occurred as the grandmother stopped for ‘general chat’ with Garner. ‘As the child went past the dog bit her on the side and would not let go,’ she said. ‘It took a number of people to release the child.’

The prosecutor said the girl and her family were ‘deeply affected’ by the attack which caused a ‘serious injury’.

The court heard that locals had fears over Garner and her control over her muzzle-less dogs. A previous incident was reported by people who had ‘expressed concerns’ about Garner not being in ‘proper control’ of her dog.

Lisa Garner admitted being the owner of a dangerous dog out of control at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced at a later hearing Picture: (101122-2520)

The prosecutor said the Crown will seek a disqualification order for Garner to own dogs in due course. Garner had her case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on December 9 for sentence after an all options probation report.

The Chair of the Bench Ronald Whitehill said: ‘Because our powers are not great enough we must refer it to crown court.’

A tearful Garner was granted conditional bail including not having a dog in public unless on a restricted lead or with a muzzle.

The savaging caused outrage in the community, with locals telling The News of their anger at seeing Garner’s dogs barking aggressively and not wearing muzzles before El Chapo - the same name as a former Mexican drug lord who was one of the most powerful traffickers in the world - pounced on the girl.