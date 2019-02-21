Lockdown as Portsmouth police officer ‘stabbed in the back’ on patrol

A POLICE officer has been stabbed in the back in a Portsmouth park.

The officer was attacked at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road at 12.15pm today, police have confirmed.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth on February 21 at 12.15pm. Pictured: Stamshaw Park. Picture: Sarah Standing

Hampshire police said the officer was on patrol at the time.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A man has been arrested.

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘We can confirm that a police officer has been stabbed in the back in Stamshaw Park at around 12.20pm today, whilst on patrol in Stamshaw Park

Police in Stamshaw. Picture: Sarah Standing

‘He has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

‘We do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time.

‘A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.’

Air ambulance crews, paramedics and police were in Western Terrace, Stamshaw, today at around 12.30pm.

The council-run Stamshaw Adventure Playground has been shut until further notice.

People living in the area have posted on social media, with one saying: ‘My road is completely shut off and policeman has told me to stay indoors.’

Another person said: ‘Fair play to the Playground staff for keeping the kids safe.’

A South Central Ambulance Service statement said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, along with a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance, attended a serious incident on Western Terrace around 12.15pm.

‘The incident is now subject to a Hampshire police investigation so they will be providing further media information in due course.’

Call 101 quoting 44190063033.