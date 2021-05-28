Ikiva Heaven, of Avenons Road, Plaistow, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting the Class A drugs charges in Portsmouth.

The court heard how on January 30, 2019, patrolling police officers witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal between Heaven and another person on St Andrews Road, Southsea.

Heaven was subsequently found to be in possession of a drug line phone - from which a number of offers to supply Class A drugs had been made – and he was arrested.

A search of the property linked to Heaven uncovered a phone, a small quantity of cannabis, Class A drugs and almost £300 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hewitt said: ‘Our specialist officers work proactively to target drug dealers who come to Portsmouth with the aim of selling drugs.

‘This sentence is another good result for Portsmouth and shows how we continue to disrupt this type of activity in the city.

‘If you have any information about drug dealing call 101 or in an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999.’

This week The News reported on a week of action held by police across Hampshire this month, which saw a focus on county lines drug dealing child criminal exploitation.

Officers identified and safeguarded 17 children as vulnerable to county lines exploitation, and seized 10 weapons – seven knives, a scissor blade, catapult and knuckleduster. Some 38 phones were seized along with crack and cocaine.

Some 26 men were arrested as well as three boys and four women.

The operation saw officers target 52 cuckooed addresses and stop check seven vehicles.

In all, £4,140 worth of heroin, £50,000 worth of cannabis, 25 MDMA tabs, and £7,380 cash were seized.

