Paedophile Kevin Houghton, 61, was paid a visit by police at his Tennyson Crescent address on April 2 after intelligence suggested he had been downloading indecent images. But Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the defendant tried to deny any wrongdoing before more than 10,000 vile images were discovered.

Houghton initially pointed the finger towards lodgers who stayed at his address before conceding none had access to his laptop. He went on to admit he had come across images ‘accidentally’ before he was arrested and items were seized.

Police in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville

During the raid, officers found crude drawings of boys being abused by adults – with Houghton attempting to play it down by saying they were for a book he was writing. Across three devices seized, police recovered 9,429 Category C images, 766 in Category B and 252 in the worst Category A. There were also 13 prohibited images of children and one Category C moving image. Checks revealed he had collected the images from 2013 to 2021.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said the defendant ‘indicated he did not go looking for this material’ but checks of his internet search terms revealed ‘something very different’. Judge Richard Shepherd, interjecting, added: ‘There was overwhelming evidence it was not accidental.’

The court heard Houghton also tried to blame alcohol but Mr Booth said Houghton’s interest in children was ‘deep rooted and an entrenched position beyond alcohol’. The judge added: ‘Alcohol was a disinhibitor to allow him to explore his interest in children.’

Judge Shepherd said Houghton, of previous good character, lived a ‘solitary life and had some sadness’ before adding: ‘Although you find it hard to admit you are starting to acknowledge you have a sexual interest in children.’