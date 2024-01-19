M27 lorry driver jailed after Hampshire police officer found him three times above alcohol limit
A lorry driver has been jailed after an off duty police officer caught him swerving on a motorway - and he was found to be almost three times above the legal alcohol limit.
The incident took place on Tuesday, January 16 near to Junction 9 of the M27 and saw a 37-year-old man from Spain sentenced for drink driving the following day.
Dash cam footage from the incident shows the lorry moving erraticly on the road.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A lorry driver has been jailed for drink driving at nearly three times the legal limit after an off duty officer spotted him swerving on the M27. This was reported by the off duty officer just after 5pm on 16 January, when he was driving home on the eastbound carriageway of the M27, near junction 9.
"The lorry was seen to swerve multiple times until officers stopped the driver at 5.20pm, with the evidence captured on the off duty officer’s dash cam. Alexandru Apostoaie, 37, from Calasparra, Spain, was sentenced for drink driving at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 17 January following a guilty plea.He was jailed for six weeks and handed a two year driving ban."