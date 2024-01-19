A lorry driver has been jailed after an off duty police officer caught him swerving on a motorway - and he was found to be almost three times above the legal alcohol limit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 16 near to Junction 9 of the M27 and saw a 37-year-old man from Spain sentenced for drink driving the following day.

Dash cam footage from the incident shows the lorry moving erraticly on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "A lorry driver has been jailed for drink driving at nearly three times the legal limit after an off duty officer spotted him swerving on the M27. This was reported by the off duty officer just after 5pm on 16 January, when he was driving home on the eastbound carriageway of the M27, near junction 9.

Read More Traffic in Hampshire: M3 collision northbound between junction 4A and junction 4 causing lengthy delays