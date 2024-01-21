Lost wedding rings with "irreplaceable sentimental value" brought to police in Gosport
Lost wedding rings with "irreplaceable sentimental value" have been handed into the police.
The wedding and engagement jewellery was brought to officers in Gosport on Wednesday. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the wedding ring was discovered in the local area on January 9, with the engagement piece being found in the Cams Hill area of Fareham on January 4.
The force said: "We were approached with two rings that we are keen to help reunite with their owners, due to the irreplaceable sentimental value they may hold." Officers are keeping the items safe at the Eastern Hampshire Police Investigation Centre (EPIC) in Portsmouth.
They are urging the rightful owners to get in touch with them. "Please contact 02380 478284 quoting reference number 44240013443 for the wedding ring, or reference number 44240007979 for the red stone ring, to claim the items. Proof of ownership will be required," Gosport Police said.
"Please also be aware that we are only able to keep the rings for 28 days, so if you are the owners, please contact us as soon as possible to claim them."