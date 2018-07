Have your say

A CANCER charity will be holding a support group in Portsmouth later this month.

The Portsmouth Lymphoma Action support group will hold a meeting on Monday, July 16 from 2-3.30pm at the Macmillan Centre in Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

The group is made up of individuals who are, or have been, affected by lymphoma in some way including patients, family members, partners, friends and carers.