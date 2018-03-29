M25 cat killer behind two pet deaths in Fareham, rescuers say

THE NOTORIOUS M25 cat killer is behind the deaths of two pets in Fareham, rescuers have said.

Volunteers from Croydon-based charity South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (Snarl) have confirmed the wounds of two dead cats in Fareham are ‘consistent’ with those previously killed by the so-called M25 cat killer.

The grim discovery comes just months after back-to-back pet killings on Hayling Island and Southsea were linked to the spree – which has claimed hundreds of cats – by the charity and investigators.

A spokesperson for Snarl made the association last night, after a cat was found mutilated in the Fareham area – the second in less than a week.

They said: ‘We confirm social media reports that two cats have been found killed and mutilated within a couple of streets of each other in the PO16 8 area of Fareham.

‘The first cat Orly, was found in her garden at home on Sunday morning.

‘The second cat, a female tabby who is currently unidentified, was found in a garden nearby last night and taken to a vet.

‘We and the vets agree that her body is consistent with being killed around the same time period as Orly, i.e. on Saturday night/early hours of Sunday morning.

‘Both cats have wounds which are consistent with those seen on other victims of the M25 cat killer.’

The charity praised the ‘exceptional bravery’ of Orly’s owners for allowing it to ‘disinter’ their cat, following the discovery of the second dead animal.

The organisation was alerted to the killings by Whiteley Village Vets, in Parkaway, after they were brought the second cat.

The surgery said on Facebook: ‘We are sorry to report that we have taken in a cat who has been terribly mutilated and dumped in the Porchester/Fareham area.

‘This has been reported to Hampshire police, SNARL and Cats Protection. We believe this to be the second case this week.’

The message continued, urging pet owners in and around Fareham to ‘keep their cats safe and in at night’.

As investigations continue, Snarl is appealing for information to find the owner of the second cat.

They said: ‘If you are missing a young female tabby cat please contact us on 07961 030064 or 07957 830490.’

It confirmed both incidents have been reported to Hampshire police and Operation Takahe – the Met Police task force investigating the spate of nearly 400 killings, all thought to be carried out by the M25 cat killer.