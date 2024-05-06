M27 closure for emergency barrier repairs after crash involving van driving wrong way
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said a white van was driving in an eastbound direction on the westbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 3 when three separate vehicles collided, leaving one passenger with a fractured ankle, as reported. A police car was also hit and left damaged in the trail of destruction.
A 55-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He was released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.
Following the crash, the westbound carriageway section up to junction 8 was shut between 9.45pm yesterday and 12.45am today as emergency barrier repairs were carried out.
Witnesses can report information or footage to police following the crash, quoting 44240187340.