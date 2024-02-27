M27 hit-and-run incident leaves person injured as van drives off
A person was injured in a hit-and-run incident on the M27.
Police have launched a probe into the episode involving a car and a van by junction 3 on the M27 at 6.43am on Monday. The van made off from the scene after a person was injured - with police investigating.
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a car and a van. It has been reported that the van did not stop at the scene of the collision. One person suffered a minor injury. The matter is under investigation.”