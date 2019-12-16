M27 speeding driver fined £200 for hitting 70mph in 50mph smart motorway limit

A DRIVER has been fined £200 for speeding along through M27 smart motorway works.

Brandon Sammut, 23, of South Downs Rise, Havant, admitted speeding between junctions 4 and 5 on May 29.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was clocked at 70mph despite the limit being 50mph.

Sammut must pay £85 costs and received six points on his driving licence.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the smart motorway work

Highways England is converting the M27 into a smart motorway.

Works are being carried out between junction 4 for Southampton and junction 11 at Fareham.

He also admitted speeding on the A27 Spur Road on March 21.

READ MORE: M27 smart motorway safety fears as police warn of 'dangerous location' for breakdown with no hard shoulder

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He received three points on his licence.