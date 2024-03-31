Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has shared an interesting image on its Facebook following a pursuit on the A31 near Alton in the early hours of March 30. Officers spotted a vehicle, which they suspected to be stolen with cloned number plates, with its boot wide open and a motorcycle hanging out of the back of it.

As a result, a pursuit commenced and the motorcycle was discarded with the vehicle heading onto the M3 at junction 9 but the car went the wrong way and went north on the southbound carriageway, 'narrowly avoiding a head on collision' with a police vehicle travelling the correct way.

Officers identified a vehicle which was suspected to be a clone vehicle before realising that a notorcycle was hanging out of the back of it with the boot wide open on the A31 near Alton. A pursuit commenced. Picture credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit

"As you can see from the photo attached, one of the occupants even decided to wave in a slightly odd manner towards officers as we approached Junction 12 of the M3.But little did they know we'd get a chance to say hello and exchange greetings a bit sooner then they probably expected. We had a stop stick set up at the exit to junction 12, which was beautifully driven over by their driver. A quick short trip back onto the M3 was ruined by punctured tyres and the vehicle was boxed on the hard shoulder as they gave up."