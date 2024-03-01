Two people have been charged after a 46 year-old woman was assaulted and cash and other items were stolen from her home early on Wednesday (February 28) morning.

At around 00:20am, a man wearing a balaclava and holding a machete knocked at the door of an address on Tunstall Road, barged in, and stole a number of items before leaving in a car that was waiting outside. The victim was not seriously hurt. Two people were arrested a short time later in connection with police enquiries.