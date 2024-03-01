Machete wielding burglar charged for robbery and possession of knife after barging into Portsmouth home
Two people have been charged after a 46 year-old woman was assaulted and cash and other items were stolen from her home early on Wednesday (February 28) morning.
At around 00:20am, a man wearing a balaclava and holding a machete knocked at the door of an address on Tunstall Road, barged in, and stole a number of items before leaving in a car that was waiting outside. The victim was not seriously hurt. Two people were arrested a short time later in connection with police enquiries.
Victoria Louise Power, 41, of Tankerton Close was subsequently charged with robbery. William John McCance, 34, of Ludlow Road in Portsmouth was charged with robbery and possession of a knife or blade in a public place.