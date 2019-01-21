Magistrates ban reveller from Tiger Tiger in Portsmouth after assault

Have your say

MAGISTRATES have banned a reveller from going to a nightclub.

Louis Ford, 22, of Winchcombe Road, Paulsgrove, is not allowed to enter Tiger Tiger in Gunwharf Quays for a year.

It comes after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in an incident on June 15 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay £250 compensation to the victim, who is a man.

A one-year community order imposed at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court means he must complete 80 hours' unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Ford must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ford pleaded guilty to the incident last month and was sentenced earlier this month.

An exclusion order was made by magistrates to ban him from the club after he was convicted.

Breaching the order by going to the popular nightclub near the waterfront could see him brought back to court.